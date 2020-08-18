Mountain Road Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 11.0% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.57.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.70. 257,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.93.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

