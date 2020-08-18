Mountain Road Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. RLI makes up 4.6% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RLI by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RLI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.32. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.