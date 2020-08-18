Mountain Road Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. International General Insuranc comprises approximately 1.2% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of International General Insuranc worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insuranc during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insuranc alerts:

NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 25,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,981. International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International General Insuranc in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insuranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insuranc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.