Mountain Road Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 5.7% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,257. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.