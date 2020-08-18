Mountain Road Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 111.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,013 shares during the quarter. James River Group comprises about 7.4% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of James River Group worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,951. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

