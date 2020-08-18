Mountain Road Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.51. 1,029,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

