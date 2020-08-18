Mountain Road Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Employers makes up 0.2% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Employers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.08. 78,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,391. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

