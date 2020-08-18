Mountain Road Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000. American Financial Group accounts for about 11.5% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of American Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after buying an additional 795,809 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 313,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

