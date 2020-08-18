National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.76% of National Retail Properties worth $170,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 177.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 257,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

