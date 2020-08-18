Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $482.35. 2,414,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

