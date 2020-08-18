Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,307,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,291,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,837 shares of company stock worth $125,622,434. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.59 on Tuesday, hitting $491.94. 163,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.84. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

