Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53,942 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $92,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.59 on Tuesday, hitting $491.94. The company had a trading volume of 163,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,207. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,837 shares of company stock valued at $125,622,434 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

