Netrum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $23,183.37 and approximately $145.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

