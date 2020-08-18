Netrum (NTR) Market Cap Hits $28,360.39

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $28,360.39 and $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000033 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

