New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,037 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $375,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

