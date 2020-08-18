New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,762,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 625,338 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $584,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.93. 19,970,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,520,445. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

