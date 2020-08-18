New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $239.58 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $239,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 187,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.