New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $317.57 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 638,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $317,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 46.8% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

