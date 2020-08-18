New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $324.83 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Costco Wholesale worth $324,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.96. 1,495,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.