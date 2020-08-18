New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $719.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Mastercard worth $719,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average of $291.84. The stock has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

