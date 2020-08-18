New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 62,068 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $30.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $493.48. 15,445,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $496.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.94. The company has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.38.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

