New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,432 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $464,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. 6,204,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.