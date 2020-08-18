New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 778,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $422,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

