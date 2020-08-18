New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 207,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207,250 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Facebook worth $1,399,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,307,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,836. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

