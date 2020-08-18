New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 235,815 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235,815 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Comcast worth $526,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $43.53. 12,322,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.