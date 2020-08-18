New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 76,266 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Amgen worth $318,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.01. 1,692,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.