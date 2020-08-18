NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $30.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXTC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 422,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,910. The company has a current ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. NextCure has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of -0.56.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.