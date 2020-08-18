Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

