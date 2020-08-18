Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $234,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 308.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.