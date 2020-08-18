No BS Crypto Reaches 1-Day Volume of $372,519.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $70,509.75 and $372,519.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

No BS Crypto Token Profile

NOBS is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

