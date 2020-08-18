Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$26.80 on Tuesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

