NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

