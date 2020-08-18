NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,961. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

