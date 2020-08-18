NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,342 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $12,437,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $10,310,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $7,015,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $1,364,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock worth $27,905,586 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.69. The company had a trading volume of 252,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

