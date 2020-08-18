NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after buying an additional 316,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of APD traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.35. The stock had a trading volume of 759,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average is $239.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

