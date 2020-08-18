NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

