NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $50,913,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

NYSE STT traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. 1,511,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

