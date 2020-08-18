NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 193 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 425,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,989. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

