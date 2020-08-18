NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after buying an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.46. 762,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

