NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 105.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134,496 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

