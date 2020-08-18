NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

