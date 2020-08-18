NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 2,187,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.