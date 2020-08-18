NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,614,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 463,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

