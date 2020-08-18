NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 3,397,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,045. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

