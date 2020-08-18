NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 109,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,463. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

