NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

ADP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.95. 2,078,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,284. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

