NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 405,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 204,607 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,164. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.