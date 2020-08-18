NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $234.23. 1,475,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $234.93. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

