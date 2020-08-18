NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $202.49. 301,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,632. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

