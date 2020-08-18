NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 544 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PEAK stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

